Miss Alice Cayce, pioneer citizen dies

This story originally appeared in the June 20, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Miss Alice Jane Cayce, one of the oldest citizens of Farmington, passed away at her home in Farmington about noon Wednesday, June 18th, from general infirmities of old age.

She was the daughter of Milton Pleasant Cayce and Mrs. Virginia DuPuy Cayce.

Miss Cayce was born, reared, and spent her long, useful life in Farmington. She was undoubtedly the oldest living graduate of Lindenwood College.

She was of a retiring disposition but was tireless in giving herself to her home and church. Always courteous and considerate of others, she numbered her friends by her acquaintances.

It was her joy to contribute to the pleasure of her friends. As the years went by, she spent much of her time planning gifts for friends and acquaintances, near and far.

The funeral services will be held at the Presbyterian Church today, Friday, at 2:30 o'clock, conducted by her pastor, Rev. Roland Sims.

