 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miss Alice Cayce, pioneer citizen dies
0 comments

Miss Alice Cayce, pioneer citizen dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the June 20, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Miss Alice Jane Cayce, one of the oldest citizens of Farmington, passed away at her home in Farmington about noon Wednesday, June 18th, from general infirmities of old age.

She was the daughter of Milton Pleasant Cayce and Mrs. Virginia DuPuy Cayce.

Miss Cayce was born, reared, and spent her long, useful life in Farmington. She was undoubtedly the oldest living graduate of Lindenwood College.

She was of a retiring disposition but was tireless in giving herself to her home and church. Always courteous and considerate of others, she numbered her friends by her acquaintances.

It was her joy to contribute to the pleasure of her friends. As the years went by, she spent much of her time planning gifts for friends and acquaintances, near and far.

The funeral services will be held at the Presbyterian Church today, Friday, at 2:30 o'clock, conducted by her pastor, Rev. Roland Sims.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This week's Take a Guess is an obscure item that has a distinct purpose. Of course, the person is wearing a pair of sandals, but there's a wir…

SEMO-BH HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING
News

SEMO-BH HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

SEMO Behavioral Health, 1103 Weber Road, holds a ribbon cutting Tuesday, July 27, under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a really odd and obscure item. It is a real product you can purchase and it has a specific purpose. It's possible …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News