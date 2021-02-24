Miss Jean Graham, outstanding pianist, to perform

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 1, 1951 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Lovely young Jean Graham, outstanding American pianist, will be the next artist appearing on the 1950-51 series of the Farmington Municipal Concert Association. Her recital is scheduled for Feb. 5, 1951 at the Farmington High School auditorium.
As pretty as she is gifted musically, Jean Graham has been winning honors and awards since she won first prize on a Radio Talent program at the age of six in her native Ohio. That first prize was a raincoat. She still has it. And it maintains a place of honor in her trophy room beside such later awards as first prize in the Ohio Federation of Music Clubs Contest, the National Federation of Music Club Scholarship, the Young Artist Award of the Chicago Artists Association, the Piano Award of the Chicagoland Music Festival, a Julliard Scholarship, the Bronze Medallion of Honor of the Women’s International Exposition, and finally, was the unanimous choice of the judges for the 1940 Leventritt Foundation Prize.
The Leventritt award carries with it an appearance with the New York Philharmonic Symphony, and Miss Graham appeared with them as soloist is 1949, playing the difficult Saint-Saens Second Concerto under the direction of Leopold Stokowski. The New York Times was enchanted with her coiffed-spring rendition, accomplished technique and dynamics.”
While the more human “Star” paid tribute to her “copper blonde beauty” as well as the facile sensitivity of her playing.
The Philadelphia Symphony engaged the young prime winner the same season, and she had appeared with the Carnegie “Pops” orchestra as well as the Boston “Pops” this past season. The august Gardner Museum in Boston shattered tradition by scheduling two concerts for her within three months, thereby breaking with the old tradition that no artist should appear twice during the same series.
The music critics have been unsparing in their praise of the young artist’s musicianship, but that all-important person, “My Audience,” has also extended his welcome. Mr. William Sanders, a reporter on the Dayton Daily News, typified this kind of response when he wrote the following concerning her Dayton recital: “Let those who are critics speak of her technical accomplishments, her musical genius, her poise and charm. I want to say, “Thanks to you, Jean Graham, for the hours of unalloyed pleasure you gave us, and hundreds like us, in a never to Be forgotten recital.”
Jean Graham will be presented on Feb. 5, 1951 by the Farmington Municipal Concert Association at the Farmington High School. The curtain time is promptly at 8:15 o’clock.