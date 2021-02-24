Miss Jean Graham, outstanding pianist, to perform

As pretty as she is gifted musically, Jean Graham has been winning honors and awards since she won first prize on a Radio Talent program at the age of six in her native Ohio. That first prize was a raincoat. She still has it. And it maintains a place of honor in her trophy room beside such later awards as first prize in the Ohio Federation of Music Clubs Contest, the National Federation of Music Club Scholarship, the Young Artist Award of the Chicago Artists Association, the Piano Award of the Chicagoland Music Festival, a Julliard Scholarship, the Bronze Medallion of Honor of the Women’s International Exposition, and finally, was the unanimous choice of the judges for the 1940 Leventritt Foundation Prize.