Missing child cause of much excitement

This story originally appeared in the July 17, 1942, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

A nine-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Treaster, of the Electric Place, was the cause of much excitement in this community last Friday night.

Shortly after midnight, the child who had been ill broke away from the members of the family and ran from the house. Members of the family were unable to locate her and assistance was sought from members of the State Guard and private citizens.

About twenty-five persons spent the balance of the night searching for the child and at about 3:45 a.m., Lee M. Smith found the child lying in a field across the highway and some three or four hundred yards from the house. An electrical and rain storm took place during the child’s flight but she, fortunately, suffered no harm.