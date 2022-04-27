Missionary 150: Kevin Kappler is serving those who serve

In law enforcement, every officer has a department serial number (DSN) assigned to them that is used in many ways, including on radio calls.

Kevin Kappler, chaplain for the Farmington Police Department, has the DSN of 150. He has a motto, "Serving those who serve."

In church all his life

Kappler, 54, was born in Springfield, Missouri, but raised in this area. "I graduated from Valley (of Caledonia) High School. I got involved in full-time ministry in 1995. I’ve been in church all my life."

An Assembly of God minister, Kappler spent 17 years in full-time ministry before moving to Springfield and then to Indiana serving in churches until moving back to the area in 2013. It was while he was pastoring a church in Indiana that he got involved in chaplaincy.

“I wasn’t from there and it was a smaller community outside of Evansville,” he said. “We had a cop that attended our church. I wanted to integrate myself more into the community, I thought maybe this chaplaincy would be an idea that I could find out what’s in the community and really root myself in.

"He connected me with the right person and I was involved with chaplaincy in Warrick County for about four years. I found out that I like the difference of that. There’s church things and church world and church folks. These were people that are dealing every day in the community with people.

“When I moved back here in 2013, I was connected with some of the guys here in the department. When I lived here years ago I thought it would be kind of neat to be a chaplain for the police department just to see some of the guys I know. I approached one of the guys I knew about chaplaincy. I ended up talking to Chief Baker about it. He allowed me to start doing some ride alongs. I did that for six to nine months.”

Community integration

It was at a conference in Washington, Missouri, where the speaker was talking to pastors about integrating themselves and their church in the community that led Kappler on to the next big step.

He said, “When I came back that day, I sat down in the chief’s office and asked him if he was ready to take this to another level. He said ‘Let’s do this. Let’s make you part of the department.’ They gave me a DSN — all the codes to access the computers. Farmington has been great as far as opening up the door. While I was pastoring, that led to multitudes of great opportunities to serve the community, serve these officers personally, their families and the people they serve in the community on calls.

“I also work with St. Francois County Ambulance. What I found out was that when you’re working with one agency, you’re connected to all of them because they’re all on the same calls. That was a really good thing for me to learn. I worked with them for several years and I saw the need so much, they just need people to be available for them.

"I began to think about what if there was a person who could actually commit themselves to it. We live in a rural community. Most rural communities will never fund a chaplain in a department. They’re going to hire somebody and put them on the road where they need them.”

Kappler spoke to several officers about the idea. They thought there was a need.

“I am an Assembly of God minister and our offices are in Springfield,” he said. “I called our U.S. Missions Office and said ‘This is who I am.’ They didn’t know me. ‘This is what I’m thinking about doing and want to know if you think this is a legitimate idea.’

"The lady on the phone said they didn’t have anybody doing this, I needed to fill out an application. I wasn’t ready for that answer. I was 51 and thinking about making a major life change.”

According to Kappler, there are 800,000 full-time law enforcement officers in the United States. He was surprised it wasn’t already being done somewhere.

“Somehow in our denomination — I don’t know about anybody else — we’ve never had a missionary come forward and say they want to do this,” he said. “I [turned in] the application. It’s about a six-month process. I prayed about this for months before calling anybody about it. When you step into missions in our denomination, every mission has to raise their entire budget on their own. You do that by conversations, booking services or opportunities to talk about what you’re going to do.

"That becomes the job of the missionary for the first 18-24 months. That’s why I’ve been on the road for about a year almost every weekend. If people come on board, they do monthly support. It’s a huge deal. About three months into the six-month process, the missions director tells me that I’m unofficially approved already. I wasn’t ready for that either.”

Police Academy

It is not necessary to attend the police academy to become a chaplain, however, Kappler wanted to get some training and education for the role.

“A world missionary — anytime they go to a foreign country — they have to attend language school for a year,” he said. “I literally felt like the law enforcement academy was my language school. Their language school prepares them for the culture they're going to and that’s what I felt like the academy was for me. It was creating the opportunity for me to be trained with the culture and learn the language.”

So, at age 52, Kappler enrolled in the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy.

“That’s something I’ve never dreamed of doing," he said. "I’ve never wanted to be a cop. I don’t want to be a cop, but by default I am now a cop. Now I’m the guy who’s doing something out of my box. It’s not my context. It’s not who I am. I wanted to do it for perspective. I wanted to find out what these guys do to perform their job. I wanted to know what makes them think the way they do. Why do they act the way they act? Why do they kind of close off to everybody? Why do they do certain things on traffic stops? Why do they hold everything in? Why is there this culture, just like the military? I exposed myself to their training."

Graduating from the police academy just as the Covid-19 pandemic began, Kappler attended the George Floyd protests in Farmington. However, a real test of his mettle took place at a house fire in which a child died.

“I got dispatched to come out,” he said. “I showed up and remember looking at the house. The fire was out, it was smoldering. You remember all these things about the scene. That’s what they remember. It’s a trauma to deal with these things. The faces of them walking out the door, having to deal with what they saw. The blank faces. I asked some of the fireman, ‘Are you OK?’ A series of things like that occurred.

"Another call was to another fire in Doe Run. They brought me to the mom. Another child had died in that fire. I remember the mom. You don’t know what to say, so you empathize and fall back on your training. ‘Is there anybody I can call? Can we pray?' We get her back to a vehicle. I get back in the patrol car with the officer and he says to me, ‘It’s amazing the difference it makes when the chaplain is on the scene because she was a mess and when you walked up, she calmed down.’ It had nothing to do with me. She didn’t know me.”

Emphasizing that chaplaincy is a ministry of presence, Kappler believes it’s not about what they say or do. It’s that they are there and have the opportunity to represent the peace of God — oftentimes even before a pastor can get to a family because they are on the scene.

He said, “All first responders have a job to do, and the chaplain has a job to do on a call and that’s to help alleviate things with the family, so the officers and fireman can do their jobs and not miss anything."

In another test of his role as a chaplain, Kappler spoke about the recent vigil held for Lane Burns, a Bonne Terre officer killed in the line of duty. Kappler was the main speaker at the event.

“We had the chance to share what we shared to a whole community that is still struggling,” he said. “It’s that opportunity of putting that peace and the power of God into a mess. Someone’s life has just been wrecked. Everybody needs to have somebody available. We will inevitably deal with things like this. We didn’t think we would for a while. We hadn’t, but guess what happened?”

Law enforcement culture

Having spent all of his life in church and later in the vocational ministry, Kappler discovered that entering the law enforcement culture and interacting with the people they often have to deal was a much different world than what he was used to.

“I tell people that you can’t 'chaplain' the same way you 'pastor,'" he said. "The culture is too different. We are used to what is within the walls of the church. The reason I got involved in chaplaincy in Indiana, was because I wanted to find out what was outside of the walls of the church. It is completely different. You can’t talk the language.

"If you’ve not been exposed to it, it’s easy to say, ‘They just need to stop.’ That’s true. We all just need to stop sinning, too. Getting exposure to that culture and understanding the culture is different. The one thing that people tell me when I speak in churches everywhere is, ‘We knew that law enforcement dealt with things, but we had no idea they deal with this much. Thank you for opening our eyes, because it helps us to know how to pray for them better.’”

As part of that different culture, actions and reactions by first responders at crime scenes or incidents served as a revelation for Kappler.

“If a civilian would hear a conversation — which generally they don’t — they would think that [first responders are] being very insensitive or morbid,” he said. “I understand this better now. This is how they are going to get to the next call and function. They have to have a way to what I call ‘flip the switch.’ It’s not being insensitive, but you can’t look at them at the moment as someone’s mother. You know they are, but in order to keep yourself focused to do your job you have to push those things out and deal with it as a matter of fact.

"It’s basically depersonalization. When you are seeing somebody there who has been shot or in an accident and they’re mangled, you have a job to do. You have to do that job and fall apart later. The problem is that sometimes ‘the file cabinet gets full.' When the file cabinet gets full, there’s nowhere for things like that to go. A detective told me it’s not just the one-time thing, it’s the lifetime of seeing things. Of seeing things over and over. What do you do with it all?”

Building relationships

For Kappler it’s not being a member of the clergy that gets the job done. It takes building relationships with the officers by spending time with them during normal routines, not just catastrophic circumstances.

“I do that by getting in the car or spending time with them somehow,” he said. “Building the trust factor, titles are nothing. They don’t care if you say you’re a chaplain or not. If they don’t know you they’re not going to talk to you. ‘Thank you for praying for me, I appreciate that, but I don’t know you.’ But, if they let me know who they are, how I react or how I work and how much time I spend with these folks when off these calls affects what happens when we are on these calls and after calls.”

Kappler, along with other chaplains, is working on the development of curriculum for chaplains at the MAC Law Enforcement Academy.

“We’ve got these topics and if we can have a day designated at the academy for chaplain training, all the chaplains who are interested in our whole area or from another area, can come and get some training. It will be in small increments. I’ve had some of them talk to me about it because they are looking for training. That was my goal going through this — to provide something that would help. My training did help. I am a set of eyes for them. It helps me protect myself more when I am with my officer.

"I’m automatically their liability. That’s who they are, what they do. That’s one of the things I want to do with chaplains. I would like to help train and equip them with some practical things I learned at the academy so they don’t have to go through the academy themselves. As a missionary, I have a missional goal of resource to resource, recruit and equip other people who are interested in chaplaincy for other departments. We’ve connected two pastors locally to two other departments to help them get a chaplain.”

Kappler spoke about some of the practical training for new chaplains to better prepare them for working with the type of situations they may face.

“Line of duty death responses — we need the chaplain to know how to react to the community. How do you respond in a prayer vigil? What do you say? What do you do? If I’m with my officer and they get shot, do I know how to tourniquet a wound so they don’t bleed out? Understanding your officer and why they behave the way they do. Situational awareness is big. You need to know what is going on around you and be mindful of things instead of just relying on your officer to do that.”

Not the first

While not the first chaplain in the area by any means, Kappler said there were already ones in the region that serviced various first responder units. He highlighted a well-known area minister who has been with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department for years.

“Darryl Rhodes has been 'chaplaining' before any of us ever thought about it," Kappler said. "He’s had a heart for this for a long time.”

He stressed that there’s still many departments that need a chaplain.

“I think that the more we make people aware of, 'This is what chaplains are, what they do. They are available,' hopefully we can remove the stigma with people in the first responder profession that it’s okay to talk to the chaplain. They don’t have to feel like they’re not tough or not doing their job. They can still be trusted because they had a conversation with a chaplain.”

Kappler has placed a scripture on his website that he feels perfectly fits in with his endeavors.

“I Peter 4:10 — 'Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others.’ That’s the kind of thing I lean on. If I have any skillset at all, there’s anything that I can help in this area, then I need to use that to serve these people.”

Kevin Kappler can be reached at his website: thebluelinechaplain.org

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

