Missouri Aeronautical Chart is now available

Missouri Aeronautical Chart is now available

The Missouri Aeronautical Chart is published every other year. The newest one — for 2022-2023 — has now been updated. It is available at most Missouri airports for pilots and other aviation enthusiasts.

 Provided by MoDOT

The 2022-2023 Missouri Aeronautical Chart has been updated and is now available to pilots and other aviation enthusiasts.

A planning tool for pilots and users of Missouri’s aviation system, the chart is produced every other year by the Missouri Department of Transportation. It provides airport information, communication frequencies, a guide to airfield signs and airspace classification, and an updated listing of all aviation weather reporting stations in the state, their frequencies and phone numbers.

Pilots should employ discretion when using this chart. Aeronautical information changes frequently. It is vitally important that pilots consult appropriate and current Federal Aviation Administration aeronautical charts, publications and Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) essential to flight safety.

Each year, about 14 million passengers travel through Missouri’s airports. Airports also allow Missouri residents and businesses to ship and receive goods from all over the world. A 2012 Missouri Statewide Airports Economic Impact Study found Missouri employs more than 100,000 individuals with an annual economic benefit of $11.1 billion. Additionally, about 1.5 million takeoffs and landings are conducted annually at Missouri airports.

People are also reading…

Funding to produce the Missouri Aeronautical Chart comes from aviation fuel taxes through the State Aviation Trust Fund. It is available at no charge and is printed on synthetic paper, which increases durability.

Aeronautical charts are available at most local airports in Missouri, by contacting MoDOT’s customer service center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636), via e-mail at aviation@modot.mo.gov or by writing to MoDOT’s Aviation Section, P.O. Box 270, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

