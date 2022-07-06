Missouri roadway deaths down slightly in first half of 2022

Following an especially deadly 2021, Missouri traffic fatalities have dropped 7% compared to this same time last year. Preliminary data shows from Jan. 1 - June 22, 413 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes, down from 445 in the same period in 2021. The July Fourth holiday weekend marks the halfway mark of summer and the halfway point of the 100 deadliest days of summer, which has historically seen the highest number of traffic fatalities.

“These modest gains in numbers over last year are encouraging, but we have a long way to go to achieve our ultimate goal of zero roadway deaths,” said MoDOT Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood. “We can all work together to use Missouri’s road in a safe manner that protects our own lives and the lives of those around us. Let’s use this summer to drive Missouri toward zero deaths.”

While zero fatalities may seem improbable, several counties in Missouri have seen just that so far this year. Since the beginning of 2022, 35 counties across the state have had zero traffic fatalities. There have also been four separate instances of consecutive days with zero fatalities.

With the busy July Fourth holiday weekend, MoDOT is encouraging all Missourians to help reach their destination safely by always doing these four simple actions: Buckle up. Phone down. Slow down. Drive sober. Whether driving through a work zone, sharing the road with motorcyclists, or cruising around streets with pedestrians in the area, committing to these safe behaviors will help save lives.

Lane closures for temporary work zones on Missouri highways will stop at noon Friday, July 1 and not resume until the morning of Tuesday, July 5. There are some exceptions for permanent lane closures for construction work or in the case of an emergency.

To help make your travel safer, visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at www.traveler.modot.org and find the most updated travel information, traffic conditions and work zone locations. Missouri’s strategic highway safety plan, Show-Me Zero, provides more information for how all Missourians can do their part to achieve zero traffic fatalities. The plan can be viewed at www.savemolives.com.