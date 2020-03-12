Missouri's anti-bullying laws, policies explained

The level of detail in anti-bullying laws varies greatly by state.

All 50 states recognize the negative aspect of bullying, but some state anti-bullying laws — like Hawaii's and New Mexico's — have minimal requirements whereas other states like Massachusetts have complex laws with a great number of provisions.

Until 2015, the only state without any anti-bullying legislation whatsoever was Montana. In 2015, however, the “Bully-Free Montana Act” was signed into law by the governor. While the act defines bullying, it does nothing else. There is no requirement for anti-bullying school policy.

Most of the other laws include a specific definition of bullying to be used in the law; how bullying incidents are to be investigated; how bullying incidents are to be reported and what methods students must have available to them to report bullying; and consequences for bullies.

The following are questions and answers from the StopBullying.gov website regarding anti-bullying laws and policies specific to the state of Missouri.

How are bullying and cyberbullying defined in Missouri anti-bullying laws and regulations?

Missouri anti-bullying laws and regulations include the following definition of bullying: