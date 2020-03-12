Missouri's anti-bullying laws, policies explained

The level of detail in anti-bullying laws varies greatly by state.
All 50 states recognize the negative aspect of bullying, but some state anti-bullying laws — like Hawaii's and New Mexico's — have minimal requirements whereas other states like Massachusetts have complex laws with a great number of provisions.
Until 2015, the only state without any anti-bullying legislation whatsoever was Montana. In 2015, however, the “Bully-Free Montana Act” was signed into law by the governor. While the act defines bullying, it does nothing else. There is no requirement for anti-bullying school policy.
Most of the other laws include a specific definition of bullying to be used in the law; how bullying incidents are to be investigated; how bullying incidents are to be reported and what methods students must have available to them to report bullying; and consequences for bullies.
The following are questions and answers from the StopBullying.gov website regarding anti-bullying laws and policies specific to the state of Missouri.
How are bullying and cyberbullying defined in Missouri anti-bullying laws and regulations?
Missouri anti-bullying laws and regulations include the following definition of bullying:
“Bullying” means intimidation, unwanted aggressive behavior, or harassment that is repetitive or is substantially likely to be repeated and causes a reasonable student to fear for his or her physical safety or property; substantially interferes with the educational performance, opportunities, or benefits of any student without exception; or substantially disrupts the orderly operation of the school.
Bullying may consist of physical actions, including gestures, or oral, cyberbullying, electronic, or written communication, and any threat of retaliation for reporting of such acts. Bullying of students is prohibited on school property, at any school function, or on a school bus.
“Cyberbullying” means bullying as defined in this subsection through the transmission of a communication including, but not limited to, a message, text, sound, or image by means of an electronic device including, but not limited to, a telephone, wireless telephone, or other wireless communication device, computer, or pager.
Do Missouri anti-bullying laws and regulations cover cyberbullying that occurs off-campus?
Yes. Missouri anti-bullying laws do not cover off-campus conduct. However, Missouri anti-bullying laws do state that any school district shall have jurisdiction to prohibited cyberbullying that originates on a school’s campus or at a district activity if the electronic communication was made using the school’s technological resources, if there is a sufficient nexus to the educational environment, or if the electronic communication was made on the school’s campus or at a district activity using the student’s own personal technological resources. School districts may discipline any student for such cyberbullying to the greatest extent allowed by the law.
What are the policy requirements for schools to prevent and respond to bullying behavior?
Missouri school districts must adopt an anti-bullying. School district policies must contain key policy and procedural elements, including, but not limited to:
• Statements prohibiting bullying that conform to definitions in state law;
You have free articles remaining.
• Procedures for reporting and investigations;
• Statements prohibiting reprisal or retaliation;
• Statements regarding how the policy will be publicized within the district; and
• Procedures for discussing the anti-bullying policy with students and training school employees and volunteers on the requirements of the policy.
• Missouri anti-bullying laws require districts to review the policy and revise it as needed with input from school personnel, students, and administrators.
Do Missouri anti-bullying laws and regulations include protections for specific groups?
No. There are no specific groups listed under Missouri anti-bullying laws or regulations. Missouri anti-bullying laws state that policies must treat all students equally and shall not contain specific lists of protected classes of students who are to received special treatment.
Missouri schools that receive federal funding are required by federal law to address discrimination on a number of different personal characteristics. Find out when bullying may be a civil rights violation.
Do Missouri anti-bullying laws and regulations encourage or require districts to implement bullying prevention programs or strategies?
Yes. Missouri anti-bullying laws require districts to provide education and information to students regarding bullying, including information regarding the school district policy prohibiting bullying, the harmful effective of bullying, and other initiatives to address bullying.
Do Missouri anti-bullying laws and regulations encourage or require districts to train teachers and other school staff on how to respond to bullying incidents?
Yes. Missouri school districts must provide information and appropriate training regarding the policy to school district staff who have significant contact with students in regard to the anti-bullying policy.
Do Missouri anti-bullying laws and regulations encourage or require districts to provide safeguards or mental health supports for students involved with bullying?
Yes. Missouri anti-bullying laws require school districts to implement programs and other initiatives to address bullying and to make resources available to victims of bullying. Missouri anti-bullying laws also require districts to instruct school counselors, school social workers, and other mental health professionals to educate students who are victims of bullying on techniques for students to overcome the negative effects of bullying.
Do Missouri anti-bullying laws and regulations involve parents in efforts to address bullying behavior?
No. Missouri anti-bullying laws do not create expectations for parent involvement in addressing bullying.
For more information, visit the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education “Bullying” webpage at https://dese.mo.gov/governmental-affairs/public-school-laws-missouri/bullying.