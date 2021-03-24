 Skip to main content
Missouri S&T announces fall 2020 honor list
Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the names of students from Farmington who made the honor list for the fall 2020 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

The students recognized were senior Briel Arradaza, civil engineering; sophomore Logan Buchanan, engineering; senior Michael Carlyon, civil engineering; senior Zachary Compton, chemical engineering; junior Christopher England, nuclear engineering; senior James Goodson, computer science; senior Kyle Halter, applied mathematics; sophomore Jacob Henderson, business and management systems; senior Brenden Kelly, nuclear engineering; senior Austin Koppeis, mechanical engineering; senior Thanh Phan, biological sciences; sophomore Morgan Pullen, biological sciences; senior Brandon Resinger, chemical engineering; freshman Carter Schaper, engineering; junior Thomas Smugala Jr., engineering; senior Elizabeth Sutherland, environmental engineering; and senior Hailey Swain, biological sciences.

Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 different degree programs in 40 areas of study, including engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, education, the humanities, and the liberal arts. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.

