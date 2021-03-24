Missouri S&T announces fall 2020 honor list

Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the names of students from Farmington who made the honor list for the fall 2020 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

The students recognized were senior Briel Arradaza, civil engineering; sophomore Logan Buchanan, engineering; senior Michael Carlyon, civil engineering; senior Zachary Compton, chemical engineering; junior Christopher England, nuclear engineering; senior James Goodson, computer science; senior Kyle Halter, applied mathematics; sophomore Jacob Henderson, business and management systems; senior Brenden Kelly, nuclear engineering; senior Austin Koppeis, mechanical engineering; senior Thanh Phan, biological sciences; sophomore Morgan Pullen, biological sciences; senior Brandon Resinger, chemical engineering; freshman Carter Schaper, engineering; junior Thomas Smugala Jr., engineering; senior Elizabeth Sutherland, environmental engineering; and senior Hailey Swain, biological sciences.

