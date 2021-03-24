Missouri S&T awards degrees to local residents

Approximately 800 students, five of which are Farmington residents, received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology at the close of the fall semester.

The graduates were honored during a virtual commencement ceremony, hosted on the university's Facebook page. The virtual ceremony allowed the university to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, which prohibit in-person events with more than 10 participants.

Farmington graduates listed are Briel Arradaza, bachelor of science, civil engineering; Michael Carlyon, bachelor of science, civil engineering, cum laude; Thanh Phan, bachelor of science, biological sciences, cum laude; Brandon Resinger, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, cum laude; and Travis Weible, bachelor of science, computer science, magna cum laude.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.