Missouri schools react to COVID-19 pandemic

Many of the state’s colleges and universities have taken action to help prevent the spread of the virus and are exploring how they can use their expertise, technology, and other resources to help during this time of crisis.

Although many campuses have closed down, faculty are still working to meet the COVID-19 challenge by delivering courses and resources in new ways, such as moving to online classes. Institutions have also created their own webpages with details and plans for the upcoming weeks and months.

Due to school closures in response to COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (DHEWD) has temporarily reduced or suspended certain A+ Scholarship eligibility requirements.

Communication to Missouri high schools and college financial aid officers was sent on March 19 outlining the temporary changes to the program for 2020 high school seniors and college students hoping to renew the scholarship for 2020-2021. The U.S. Department of Education has also issued guidance for college administrators, financial aid officers, students, parents, and faculty in the wake of school cancellations and postponements.