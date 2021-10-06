Missouri State park visitors urged to 'Leave No Trace'

With increased visitation at Missouri state parks and historic sites, it’s important for visitors to remember to help park staff protect and preserve the state's natural and cultural resources.

Missouri State Parks is a proud partner of the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics and believes in the stewardship of America’s public lands. Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics is a national organization with a mission of protecting the outdoors by teaching and inspiring people to enjoy it responsibly. Park and historic site visitors can help by following these seven principles:

Plan ahead and prepare. Look for information before heading to a park or historic site by visiting mostateparks.com. Updated daily, the park and site status map is the best source for researching whether the park is open or if there are any temporary closures, what recreational opportunities exist, length of the trails and availability of water and public restrooms.

Always travel on durable surfaces by staying on designated paths, trails and areas, protecting the wildlife, unique features and any sensitive plants or areas along the trails.

Trash your trash. Always pack out trash, including food scraps, water bottles, wipes, plastic containers, etc.