Missouri State Parks enhances online reservation system

Missouri State Parks launched an enhanced online reservation system Tuesday morning.

In order to complete the upgrade, Missouri State Parks will not be accepting new reservations, changes or cancellations from 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 through 6:59 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. This includes online reservations at icampmo.com, phone reservations through the call center and reservations made at a state park or state historic site location. State parks and historic sites will be open under normal, off-season operations during this time.

The new reservation system will offer many new features including:

• The ability to buy and send Missouri State Parks eGift Cards.

• Interactive park maps and multiple photos to preview campsites.

• Easy-to-use search function, showing results up to 70 miles from your search area.

• The ability to reserve shelters online.

• The ability to sign up for tours online.

As part of the new reservation system, there will be a $2 decrease in reservation fees for reservations made online and a 50 cent decrease in reservation fees for reservations made through the call center. Beginning Feb. 15, making an advanced reservation for campsites and group tent areas results in the following nonrefundable reservation fees: $6.50 for reservations made online at icampmo.com and $8 for reservations made through the call center at 877-422-6766. Same-day reservations for campsites are accepted and do not incur a reservation fee.

For reservations made with an arrival date beginning Jan. 1, 2023, camping rates will increase $2 per night for basic and electric campsites and $3 per night for Electric/Water 50 AMP and Sewer/Electric/Water 50 AMP campsites.

For questions related to these changes, email moparks@dnr.mo.gov or call 800-334-6946.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

