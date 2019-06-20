{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri State University announces dean's list, graduates

Missouri State University in Springfield has released the names of students from Farmington who made the spring semester dean's list, as well as those who graduated from the school.

SPRINGFIELD – Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

Students from Farmington that made the list are Erin Coleman, Cameron Friend, Dylan Gaige, Sarah Longworth, Della McEntire, Joshua Moore, Lauren Reed and Jessica Spain

Missouri State University conferred 2,941 degrees to students at its spring 2019 commencement ceremonies held May 17 at JQH Arena.

Students earned a total of 2,285 bachelor’s degrees, 551 master’s degrees, 96 doctorate degrees and nine specialist degrees.

Beyond the standard expectations, the university recognized 116 students for their work with a more rigorous curriculum in Missouri State’s Honors College.

A number of students also received scholastic honors:

• 164 students graduated summa cum laude (with grade point averages of 3.9-4.0 on a 4.0 scale)

• 208 students graduated magna cum laude (with GPAs of 3.75-3.89)

• 382 students graduated cum laude (with GPAs of 3.5-3.74).

Graduates from Farmington are Dylan Dexter Gaige: Bachelor of Science, Biology and Psychology, Cum Laude; Della Madilynn McEntire: Bachelor of Arts, Global Studies; and Phillip Ray Souden: Bachelor of Science, Management

