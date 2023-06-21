Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA on a 4.00 scale.

More than 4,700 students were named to the spring 2023 dean's list.

These Farmington students made the list: Faith Bonacker, Kayla Galczynski, Erin Gantz, Tayton Hampton, Claire Inman, Madeline Joyce, Tatum Legan, Kaitlyn Orr, Emmagyn Parton, Allie Rawson, Lynzie Shipman, Abigail Vaugh, Rachael Rodgers, Peyton Stacy and Mckennah Wallace.