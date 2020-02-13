Missouri traffic fatalities drop five percent

JEFFERSON CITY – Preliminary reporting for 2019 indicates Missouri traffic fatalities have dropped for the third year in a row. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 876 lives were lost in Missouri traffic crashes in 2019 down from 921 in 2018, a five percent reduction.

While the modest gains are encouraging, the state still has a long way to go in achieving the ultimate goal — zero traffic fatalities in Missouri.

“Another year of reductions in traffic fatalities is encouraging, but it’s difficult to celebrate considering we still had nearly 900 people killed in Missouri traffic crashes,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “The frequency with which we’re losing people simply traveling from one place to another is unacceptable. We owe it to each other to make better choices behind the wheel and create a safer transportation system for everyone.”

Although there was an overall reduction in traffic fatalities, there were increases in motorcycle fatalities and pedestrian fatalities. In 2019, there were 118 motorcyclists killed, a 10 percent increase from the previous year. Likewise, there were 108 pedestrians killed in 2019 — the largest number of pedestrian fatalities in Missouri the past 10 years.