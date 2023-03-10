The Department of Mental Health (DMH) recently released the Missouri Well-Being Playbook which shares strategies and resources to promote organizational wellness. It provides practices used in behavioral health and developmental disability state operated facilities and programs, as well as other diverse hospital and healthcare settings across the state.

Though some topics are specific to healthcare settings, many are general and can be applied to diverse workplace settings. The Missouri Well-Being Playbook is intended to be used by a team who will work through the seven steps to organizational well-being and figure out how their agency can address each step.

“The Department of Mental Health recognizes that burnout is not a new problem. The COVID- 19 pandemic highlighted new challenges and exacerbated the ongoing workforce crisis,” said DMH Director, Valerie Huhn. “This renewed focus on mental health, wellness and trauma informed care is necessary to support all of Missouri’s workforce.”

The Missouri Well-Being Workgroup is made up of individuals from DMH, Missouri Hospital Association, Cox Health System, SSM Health, Mid-America Regional Council, and St. Louis Area Regional Response System. The project was funded by Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and Missouri’s Crisis Counseling Program “MO Show Me Hope.”

View the Missouri Well-Being Playbook or access other DMH Wellness Resources. Mental health and wellness is for everyone in every community.

For more information contact Rachel Plaggenberg at Rachel.Plaggenberg@dmh.mo.gov or 573-751-6714.