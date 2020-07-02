Missourians are drinking more since lockdown

Adding to the convenience factor of drinking at home as compared to going out, your fridge is most likely nearer in proximity than your closest bar! For this reason, it’s no surprise that 28% of Americans drink more alcohol on a night at home during lockdown than if they went out.

It also appears that after lockdown, streets may be far emptier than before considering 79% of Americans say even once bars are open, they would prefer to stay in and socialize with friends from now on. On top of the fear that comes with being in a public space, this could also have to do with the harsh economic hit that the pandemic has had on a national scale. Over half — 54% — of Americans say they will be more conscious of the high cost of alcohol in bars and restaurants once they have reopened.