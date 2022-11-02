Missouri's river levels showing results of drought

Missouri’s river levels throughout the state are really starting to show the drought conditions that we have been seeing throughout this year. Throughout the world, there have been drought conditions, and Missouri is no exception. The Mississippi river gauge at Chester, Illinois, today is at 1.08 feet. The highest ever recorded was 49.74 feet in 1993, and the lowest was 4.30 feet in 1964. I know this is something that I normally don’t write about, but it is important in the big picture of conservation for the state of Missouri.

As outdoorsmen, we hunt and fish in a wide variety of locations, but generally, it all revolves around some sort of water source. In the winter, fields get flooded along the rivers to hunt waterfowl. This year is going to be a little different if these things can’t happen, and we will all have to adapt to the changing situation. We must be able to be flexible in all situations.

Drought conditions affect fish in multiple ways, including changes to their habitat. The ecosystem as we know it consists of four seasons, and we don’t have the crazy migrations that you see in countries like Africa. Ours is a whole lot different. Our big game does not have to travel following the rainy seasons. Our fish do not typically have to travel hundreds of river miles to find water with enough oxygen to live and feed. But if these conditions continue, we will begin to see migrations similar but not the same on a smaller scale.

As fishermen, this can be a good and a bad thing. When it comes to locating and catching fish, fish will be concentrated in smaller areas, and when you find the baitfish, you will find the motherload of the big fish we all like to catch. As for conservation efforts, this could be a very bad thing.

In some situations, there can be extreme fish die-offs due to lack of oxygen and fish diseases that typically don’t happen when there are a whole lot higher flows within river systems. Some people don’t see the big picture that if you continue to harvest everything you catch in these situations, you can almost decimate a fish population. These fish populations don’t just jump right back up year to year. It takes years for the fish and other aquatic critters to rebound from events like this.

I see a lot of people out visiting sites such as Tower Rock and seeing all these great things that they can see with low water levels. But there is no light being shed on what a huge environmental event having river levels this low does to the aquatic life in our river systems throughout Missouri. There are rivers in southeast Missouri — local here to Farmington — that you can normally float this time of year, that I could walk for miles and never get over knee deep. Being a smallmouth fisherman, this scares me. What is this doing to the already strained population of smallmouth here locally?

These are just my thoughts on what’s going on right now here locally. If you are as concerned as I am, the Missouri Department of Conservation is always looking for volunteers for help. They also are more than happy to hear comments from people who spend time outdoors. I hope that you all have a wonderful week, I will continue to see what I can find out about this ongoing situation that could be very impactful in our near and far future.