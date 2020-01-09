{{featured_button_text}}
Mit Landrum to speak at chamber luncheon

Former Farmington Mayor Mit Landrum will be the guest speaker at the next Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon. The luncheon is set for noon Jan. 16 at Centene Center.

Landrum will speak on the tradition of progress in the Farmington community.

"He gave his presentation to the chamber's board of directors," said Candy Hente, chamber executive director. "They were so impressed, they felt it should be shared with our entire membership. You're guaranteed to learn a few things from this interesting presentation."

Held on the third Thursday of each month, the Business and Community Luncheon is one of the standard networking opportunities provided by the Farmington Regional Chamber. At the luncheon, attendees learn more about the region and business issues; and given an opportunity to network with fellow Farmington Chamber members.

Lunch will be available from Dana's Daily Dish for $10 per person, payable directly to the caterer. Out of consideration for the caterer, those planning to eat are asked to register by Jan. 9.

