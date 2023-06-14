June is dairy month — the perfect time to thank the farmers who produce delicious and nutritious dairy foods.

Originally known as National Milk Month, June Dairy Month highlights the health benefits of dairy foods and the importance of the dairy industry. Today, dairy farmers are not only making strides on the farm but also in the community by educating consumers on dairy cows, dairy farms and dairy foods.

For more than 90 years, the St. Louis District Dairy Council (SLDDC) has been able to contribute to this community movement. This year, in partnership with the Southwest Dairy Museum Inc., SLDDC is excited to bring the Mobile Dairy Classroom to consumers throughout Missouri and Illinois.

The Mobile Dairy Classroom, a 32-foot classroom on wheels, began visiting schools in May, traveling through 10 counties in Illinois. Moving into June, the Mobile Dairy Classroom will reach even more consumers as it makes its way to county and state fairs, as well as to local community events throughout SLDDC’s territory.

“Only 2 percent of Americans are connected to agriculture, so the Mobile Dairy Classroom tells the story of where dairy foods come from, and how dairy farmers take care of their land, cows and communities,” said SLDDC nutrition educator and registered dietitian Jessica Kassel.

Louise, the Jersey cow traveling with the Mobile Dairy Classroom, allows the classroom to be a fully operational milking parlor. During the program, consumers of all ages see how Louise is milked and learn how milk travels from cow to carton.

In addition to learning about dairy cows and dairy farms, consumers are also educated on the nutritional benefits of dairy foods. “The Mobile Dairy Classroom teaches consumers that they need three servings of dairy every day, and that the nutrients in dairy help them to have strong bones, teeth and muscles,” Kassel said. A serving of dairy can be 1 cup of milk, 1 cup of yogurt or 1.5 ounces of cheese, allowing individuals to tailor their dairy consumption to their eating habits and lifestyle.

Join SLDDC in celebrating June Dairy Month by following along with the Mobile Dairy Classroom as it makes multiple stops this summer, educating on all things dairy! The Mobile Dairy Classroom will continue visiting schools throughout Missouri and Illinois in the 2023-2024 school year.

For additional information on dairy foods and dairy recipes, visit www stldairycouncil.org, call (314) 835-9668, email jkassel@STLDairyCouncil.org or visit SLDDC on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.