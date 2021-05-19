MoDOT installing J-turn at US 67/Route H

In an effort to improve safety and traffic flow, the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to reconfigure the crossover intersection at US 67 and Route H, located south of Farmington, with a J-turn intersection.

The median crossing will be removed with this project.

MoDOT Project Manager Pete Berry said that J-turns are effective in reducing traffic crashes at intersections on divided highways.

“Traditional median intersections have approximately 42 conflict points,” he said. “J-turns decrease the number of conflict points and help reduce the severity of crashes.”

The J-turn is an alternative to traditional roadway intersections on a four-lane highway. Instead of motorists crossing fast-moving lanes of traffic to get to the opposing lanes, drivers at a J-turn intersection turn right in the same direction of traffic, merge into the left lane, and then make a u-turn in the direction they intend to travel. Although drivers will have to travel slightly further to get where they want to go, using J-turns can take the same or less time than trying to wait for a safe and appropriate gap to cross traffic.