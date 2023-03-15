The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input regarding plans to improve Highway 21/72 in Iron County. Improvements will extend from Highway E near Arcadia to Highway 49 near Glover. Five curves will be improved along the project limits.

As part of the project, Highway 21 through the Ketcherside Mountain area is proposed for an asphalt overlay, the addition of two-foot-wide paved shoulders with rumblestripes and inside of curve lane widening for various horizontal curves.

The Royal Gorge area falls within the Ketcherside Mountain Conservation area. Within the Royal Gorge horizontal curve area, work will consist of an asphalt overlay, as well as widening the two 10-foot lanes with no shoulders to two 11-foot lanes with two-foot shoulders including rumblestripes.

There is a rock bluff through this area that is currently a minimum of one to two feet from the existing edge of the pavement. The rock face will be excavated to a minimum distance of 12 feet from the new edge of the travel way. Pavement cross slope and ditch drainage will be improved adjacent to the rock bluff to minimize water draining across the roadway. The manmade rock wall on the east side is planned to be left in place.

In order to make these improvements, a 0.92-acre permanent easement from the Ketcherside Mountain Conservation Area, which is overseen by the Missouri Department of Conservation, will be required.

This project is currently scheduled to go out for contractor bids as part of MoDOT’s August 2023 letting. Closure of Highway 21 at Royal Gorge is planned for a period of 30 to 45 days to complete the rock bluff excavation work. Other areas of Highway 21 will consist of flagging operations.

Completion of the project is anticipated in the fall of 2024.

Anyone wishing to comment on the project may do so by March 28 in the following ways:

Online: modot.org/route21Iron

E-mail: pete.berry@modot.mo.gov

Mail (postmarked by March 28): Route 21/72 Iron County, Attn: Pete Berry, Missouri Department of Transportation, 3956 East Main Street, Willow Springs, MO 65793

MoDOT provides equal access for all participants. Anyone needing reasonable accommodation should contact Project Manager Pete Berry at (417) 469-6242, Area Engineer Chris Crocker at (573) 380-1658 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636) by Tuesday.

More information about the project can be found at www.modot.org/route21Iron.