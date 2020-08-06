MoDOT seeking individuals for maintenance team

The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking individuals who are interested in a career to keep Missouri moving during the winter season and beyond.
The department is now hiring maintenance personnel for winter operations and more. Right now, there are several full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open across the state. Hourly salaries range from $14.10 to $16.72 per hour, depending on level of experience and area of operation.
“We’re looking for dedicated, hardworking individuals who want to make a difference,” said Natalie, Roark, MoDOT’s maintenance director. “These positions are critical to Missouri travelers once the snow starts to fall and throughout the year to maintain our highway system.”
Employment with MoDOT doesn’t have to end with the spring thaws, Roark said. Opportunities for year-round employment include mowing, striping and other maintenance functions to keep Missouri roads safe for all who travel on them.
Full-time maintenance employees receive full training and a long list of other benefits including retirement, paid leave, medical, vision and dental insurance; and a culturally diverse workplace that is dedicated to safety and personal development. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old. and successfully complete a criminal background check and drug screening.
To learn more about this opportunity or to apply online, go to modot.org/opportunities-maintenance.
