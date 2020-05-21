MOFB issues state legislative session wrap-up

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 2020 Missouri legislative session was unlike any other. Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) entered the year with a list of priorities to support agriculture and rural Missourians. Even in a session interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to accomplish several of our priority goals. Unfortunately, some others were left unresolved.

The last few weeks have proven how vital access to high-speed internet is to all Missourians. The legislature took positive steps to connect Missourians in passing HB 1768.

MOFB believes strongly in protecting rural voices through representation in the Missouri capitol. We applaud the legislature for allowing voters the opportunity to vote for a fair redistricting plan. The proposal draws concise and contiguous districts while keeping communities of interest together.

We were extremely disappointed to see some senators filibuster eminent domain reform. This is simply bad policy masquerading as economic development. The proposed legislation would have protected private property rights. MOFB opposes privately owned merchant transmission lines taking land through eminent domain. These companies are not serving Missourians.