Monday Club recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Members of the Monday Club held their monthly meeting Oct. 4 at the Farmington Public Library.

The program for the day was presented by Tracy Caroll, along with Claudia Emling and Brittney Conway from the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council. They informed the members about what their agency does for those living with domestic violence. At the time of their meeting, they had several families living at the shelter and were supporting 47 other families who have moved on from the shelter but still receive services.

Monday Club members donated toilet paper, wipes, household items, personal hygiene items, trash bags, Kleenex and sheets to their agency. They club reports they were "very honored" to have these ladies at the meeting to recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Other items discussed at the meeting was the upcoming “Christmas at the Long House” by Lori Deer and Jennifer Klemp; ornaments and note cards to sell at the Long House; and other fundraiser items for the club.

The Monday Club's next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Farmington Public Library. The annual silent auction will be held to support Monday Club projects.

