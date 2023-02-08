Montauk State Park has a very special place in many people’s hearts. Especially those of us who have been visiting the park for as many years as I have.

I have reached my 40th year on this earth, and have yet to find a location in this world quite like Montauk. It holds a special place in my heart, and what makes it even better is that I have been able to share it with so many people. The drive down into the park brightens even the darkest day.

For the last 40 years, my family has been coming to Montauk. My cousin Shawn Petty is probably in the running for catching the most lunkers in the park for the past 20 years. We have camped in the park since we were teenagers in the 90s.

I was away from the park for many years serving in the military. While there, I always told stories of this place called Montauk in Missouri. The question was always, “Montauk? I thought that place was in New York or something.” I would always say, “Nope. It is the most peaceful, welcoming place you can find in the Ozarks of Missouri.”

I always came to the park by myself because I thought Montauk was a guy’s thing. In the last few years, we have begun coming to the park as a family. My wife would never fish before she found Montauk and trout fishing. The day she caught her first trout, I could see a little girl hiding behind the eyes of a grown woman.

I have seen those same glowing eyes in my little girls as they caught their first trout. Now I have 10- and 12-year-old daughters that fly fish and enjoy doing it. I ask my little girls where they want to go on vacation, and they will say, “Let’s go to Montauk,” every time.

There are four trout parks in the state of Missouri — Montauk, Merrimac Springs, Bennett Springs, and Roaring River State Parks. They all have good and bad points, but there’s something special about Montauk. I have visited all the parks, and there is no other that offers pretty much any situation you could possibly want to experience as a fisherman. In Montauk Sate Park alone, you can catch brown and rainbow trout. Not only stocker-sized fish, but trophy-sized trout that were stocked as small fish in the river and grew.

If you are a fan of fly fishing, you have a section of the river that is totally dedicated to your craft. There is a beautiful section of the river up close to the spring that is secluded from the rest of the park. You can stalk the illusive trophy rainbows with dry flies and euro nymphs alike.

What makes this so special is that fishermen are able to have the same experience as if they were in the wilds of Colorado or Montana — but they are in our beautiful Ozark hills. My girls always tell me that they feel like they are in the wilderness with the best hand-dipped ice cream in the world.

The Montauk area also has the support of the Missouri Trout Fisherman Association. They take the time to support every event held in the park. From free fishing days for kids and veterans to the Rose Holland Trout Derby, they have dedicated hundreds of hours to support everyone who comes to the park.

There is also a local celebrity who spends a lot of time supporting the park and events that are held there.

Mark Van Patton, who has been recommended for the National Outdoor Writers Hall of Fame, is an amazing person who gives fly fishing and fly-tying lessons. If anyone ever gets an opportunity to speak with him, he is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the Montauk and Current River area.

Mark is retired from the Missouri Department of Transportation and his family has been a part of trout fishing in the state for many years. He was also instrumental in starting and expanding the Missouri Stream Team.

The park is near and dear to my heart. Everyone I know is probably tired of hearing me talk about Montauk. Our family has been bringing all of our friends to the park to get people involved in trout fishing. We have celebrated holidays, birthdays and just about everything else except a wedding in the park.

I truly believe the people who work in the park would go out of their way to turn anybody’s special day into something that’s extra special. All of the MDC staff will bend over backward to help you. Kyle, the assistant hatchery manager, is a very nice man with a heart of gold who has gone out of his way to make every day in the park the best it can be.

All in all, Montauk is a hidden gem in the Ozarks. I encourage everyone reading this to bring all their friends and family to enjoy the park as we do.