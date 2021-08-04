Month of June was hottest in 30 years

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 2, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Possibly it is no help to those who have been sweltering in the present heat wave to know that it has been the hottest June in the past thirty years, but at least it is interesting. The figures in this article were obtained from Robert Forsyth, local Government Weather Observer. His figures show that it has been the hottest June since he began taking the records 14 years ago. However, reports from other parts of the country state that it has been the hottest June in thirty years.

The maximum average for the month is 89.6 degrees. The coolest maximum temperature was recorded on the 7th with a temperature of 70 degrees. The hottest day of the month was on Monday of this week when the temperature mounted to 103 degrees. The last thirteen days of the month also set a new record with an average of 97.9 maximum temperature and there seems to be no immediate relief in sight. (This is a que for cooler weather, as when we print an advance report the weather always changes seemingly in an effort to show us up. Let’s hope it does this time, too.)