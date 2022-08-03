Monthly Women's Connection brunch being held August 9th

The August Women's Connection Brunch, sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries, will be held from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Fellowship Hall of the Farmington Presbyterian Church, located at the junction of Columbia and Cayce Streets.

Candy Hente, executive director of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, is the Special Feature for the August program. Hente, a native of Houston, Texas, has made Farmington her home for the past 15 years. She has been with the chamber for five years now, taking on the role of executive director two years ago.

She loves her job, saying that the thing she likes most about it is "the impact the chamber can make on the community." Hente's passion and energy are obvious as well as contagious. She will share a little about what the chamber does and how it works for the community, along with some of the exciting events planned for the remainder of the calendar year.

The Stonecroft guest speaker, Anita Brooks, is from Steelville, Missouri. Brooks is an award-winning author, podcast host, relational business coach, certified personality trainer, and communications specialist. It has been said of her that "her extensive knowledge into the human personality is electrifying.”

Brooks’ material will provide attendees with that “light bulb” moment that they wish they would have experienced a long time ago. Her personal story is one of discovery and mystery as life has revealed to her the truth of her identity, with the title of her presentation being "A Tale of Two Fathers."

Call Barb at 573-747-3854 for required reservations and / or cancellations by Friday, Aug. 5. Cost for the brunch, which is being catered this month by Coljac Artisan Cafe, is $10.