MORE THAN 2,000 MEALS SERVED!

Debbie Peterson and the child of a volunteer worker are ready to take the money of hungry Parklanders wanting to purchase a delicious lunch Oct. 8 during the annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale. Event planner Chris Landrum said, "A big thanks to everyone who supported our Auffenberg's Help the Hungry BBQ. We sold over 2,000 meals in less than two hours and couldn't have done it without the support of this great community.