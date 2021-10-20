 Skip to main content
MORE THAN 2,000 MEALS SERVED!
MORE THAN 2,000 MEALS SERVED!

MORE THAN 2,000 MEALS SERVED!
Submitted photo

Debbie Peterson and the child of a volunteer worker are ready to take the money of hungry Parklanders wanting to purchase a delicious lunch Oct. 8 during the annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale. Event planner Chris Landrum said, "A big thanks to everyone who supported our Auffenberg's Help the Hungry BBQ. We sold over 2,000 meals in less than two hours and couldn't have done it without the support of this great community.

"We served the best pulled pork from Nick Gibson and Gabe Williamson from Hog Brown BBQ, Ryan Helms with Sweet Meat BBQ, and delicious burgers from a slew of great guys. Tim Morgan is always our inspiration as are our many volunteers who prepared sandwiches and delivered them to your door. Stay tuned for the bake sale Nov. 6!"

