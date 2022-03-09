More water pressure needed for shirt factory

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 22, 1932, of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Chamber of Commerce Factory Committee and a few other businessmen met in the Coghill Insurance Office last Monday evening, to iron out some of the final details in securing the shirt factory for Farmington.

It was reported at the meeting that the Rice-Stix people had been informed by the Fire Board of Underwriters that their insurance would be very high unless arrangements could be made to secure more pressure for their sprinkling system. This would necessitate the City installing a new and larger water tank at a cost of several thousand dollars.

It is believed that the City will install the new tank as the present one does not provide sufficient pressure for the higher elevations in town. The light and water committee is now investigating the cost of a new tank and will report back to the board of aldermen at the next meeting.

Providing it is decided to install the new tank the Rice-Stix officials are expected to proceed with their plans for the erection of the factory building at once.

