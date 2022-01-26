Morning fire damages Farmington home

Drivers on Nelson Street near Liberty Street might have found the road a bit icy on the morning of Friday, Jan. 21, the remnants of a residential fire that broke out earlier at a single-family dwelling.

Farmington Police Chief Todd Mecey reported his crew was called at 4:51, when the temperature was 4 degrees, to find heavy fire engulfing the south end of the house.

“Due to the temperatures, we immediately upgraded to a second alarm fire,” he said, adding that help was received from Wolf Creek, Doe Run, Big River/Bonne Terre and Desloge fire departments.

He said the fire took under a half-hour to control, and no one was in the home at the time.

As of about 7:30 a.m. Friday, they were still trying to contact the owner of the home and had not yet started the investigation as to the cause.

No injuries were reported.

