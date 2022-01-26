 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morning fire damages Farmington home

  • 0
Morning fire damages Farmington home

Flames overtake the south end of a house near Nelson and Liberty streets on the morning of Friday Jan. 21. Firefighters had the fire under control in under 30 minutes.

 Submitted photo

Drivers on Nelson Street near Liberty Street might have found the road a bit icy on the morning of Friday, Jan. 21, the remnants of a residential fire that broke out earlier at a single-family dwelling.

Farmington Police Chief Todd Mecey reported his crew was called at 4:51, when the temperature was 4 degrees, to find heavy fire engulfing the south end of the house.

“Due to the temperatures, we immediately upgraded to a second alarm fire,” he said, adding that help was received from Wolf Creek, Doe Run, Big River/Bonne Terre and Desloge fire departments.

He said the fire took under a half-hour to control, and no one was in the home at the time.

As of about 7:30 a.m. Friday, they were still trying to contact the owner of the home and had not yet started the investigation as to the cause.

No injuries were reported.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is an antique set of small pliers that are specifically made to use on another tool. Do you know what it is called an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News