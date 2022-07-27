Most of St. Francois County sees slight increase in COVID

Most, but not all, of the area is seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Community levels for COVID-19 were calculated by the CDC on July 14 using data from July 7-13. Case information is through Monday, with information taken from July 11-17. Testing positivity information is through July 16, with test performed data through July 12 over the court of seven days.

From the Centers for Disease Control, St. Francois County currently has 171 cases, giving a percent change of 42.5%. The percent positivity, meaning the percent of tests positive for COVID-19, is 23.68%, with a percent change over the seven days of 8.26%. A total of 1,082 tests were performed with data through July 12, giving a percent change of 11.2%.

At least 33,618 people, or 50% of the population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 29,630 people, or 44.1%, of the population are fully vaccinated.

St. Francois County is currently in the medium level of community transmission.

The health center has been receiving questions about how long those who are tested positive for COVID-19 should isolate. It is providing information to determine how long someone needs to isolate, quarantine, or take other steps necessary to prevent spreading.

The information explains the differences between isolating and quarantining. A person quarantines in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, a person isolates when an individual is sick or test positive, even if it is asymptomatic.

When it comes to calculating a quarantine, the date of a person’s exposure is day zero. Day one is the first full day after a person’s last contact with a person who has COVID-19.

If exposed to COVID-19 and you are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, (up to date meaning that you have received all boosters recommended for an individual), it is recommended to stay home and quarantine for five full days, as well as wearing a well-fitting mask if an individual has to be around others.

After five days, even if an individual does not develop symptoms, the CDC recommends to get tested. Watch for symptoms until a full 10 days after last contact with the COVID-19 positive person, and avoid travel if possible.

If exposed to COVID-19 and up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations or tested positive within the past 90 days using a viral test, an individual does not need to quarantine according to the CDC, but still has to watch for symptoms. It is recommended to test five days after the exposure or if symptoms pop up. The CDC still asks individuals exposed should wear a well-fitting mask for the full 10 days if around others at all.

When it comes to calculating isolation, day zero is the first day of symptoms or a positive viral test, day one is the first day after symptoms develop or the test specimen was collected. The CDC says to stay home for at least five days after testing positive, and to isolate from others in the home, with no travel suggested.

An individual can end isolation after a full five days have passed if fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and symptoms are improving, or if asymptomatic five days after the positive test. If an individual is very sick from the virus or have a weakened immune system, the CDC recommends isolating the full 10 days, and to consult a doctor before ending isolation.

Those who are not vaccinated will soon have another option when it comes to deciding what vaccine to choose.

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine for those 18 and older. The vaccine is administered as a two-dose primary series, three weeks apart.

The Novavax vaccine utilizes older technology when it comes to how it fights the virus. Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, this vaccine is a protein vaccine, meaning it injects copies of a spike protein grown in a lab and packaged into particles the immune system sees as resembling a virus. The vaccine also has an ingredient made from the bark of a South American tree used to help boost the immune response.

Protein vaccines have been used before, most commonly in vaccinations against hepatitis B, HPV, and shingles.

The United States government bought more than 3 million doses, and vaccinations should begin within the next few weeks.

Other parts of the Parkland

Ste. Genevieve is reporting 68 total cases over the course of seven days, giving a percent change of 36%. The percent positivity for the county is 21.05%, a change of 5.4% from before. The county had a total of 249 tests performed, an increase of 1.63%.

At least 8,949 people, or 50% of the population, has received at least one dose of the vaccine while 8,113 people, or 45.3% of the population, is considered fully vaccinated.

Ste. Genevieve County is in the high level of community transmission.

According to the CDC, Madison County is seeing a decrease in cases. Reports show Madison County recorded a total of 25 new COVID-19 cases, with a percent change of -21.88%. The percent positivity for the county is currently 26.42%, giving the percent change of -12.04%. Madison County has performed 98 tests over the course of seven days, which is an increase of 42.03%.

At least 5,625 people, or 46.5% of the population, has received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 4,862 people, or 40.2% of the population is considered fully vaccinated.

Madison County is currently in the medium level of community transmission.

Washington County, with information from the CDC, has the total cases at 67 which gives a percent change over the course of the previous seven days at 67.5%. The percent positivity for Washington County has also gone up, with 42.86% of tests being positive. This is a 9.18% change compared to the week previous. The total amount of tests performed were 217, down by 7.66%.

According to the CDC, 9,363 people, or 37.9% of the population, have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while at least 8,000 people, or 32.3% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

Washington County is currently in the medium level of community transmission according to the CDC.

Iron County reported 22 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, giving a 10% change. Reports show the county has a percent positivity of 16.67%, which is a decrease over the last seven days of -24.51%. There has been an increase in tests performed though, a total of 61 tests performed with a percent change of 96.77%.

At least 4,474 people, or 44.2% of the population, has received at least one dose of the vaccine while 3,979 people or 39.3% of the population is considered fully vaccinated.

Iron County is currently in the medium level of community transmission.