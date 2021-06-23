Motorists, pedestrians reminded every step counts

Whether driving a vehicle, walking or biking, keep your head up and be alert — every step counts. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to remind both motorists and pedestrians to be alert and watch out to ensure everyone is safe.

Preliminary data from 2020 indicates 128 pedestrians were killed and 316 others were seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes. Top contributing factors for pedestrians involved in these crashes were failure to yield, alcohol or drug impairment, and distraction/inattention.

Keep the following pedestrian safety tips in mind anytime you walk:

• Drivers and pedestrians need to make eye contact with each other. Don't assume the other one has seen you.

• If your vehicle is stranded, remain in the vehicle with your seat belt on. If you must exit a stalled vehicle alongside the roadway, do so on the opposite side of traffic and do not attempt to walk across the oncoming traffic.

• Only cross at an intersection or crosswalk. Stepping out from between parked cars or other obstacles by the road can keep a driver from being able to see you and stop in time.