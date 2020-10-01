MPA salutes Farmington paper and advertisers

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Sept. 25, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

The continuing efforts of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce have received statewide exposure. A full-page advertisement designed for the Chamber by Lisa Johnson of the Farmington Press Advertiser has earned an honorable mention in the Missouri Press Association’s annual advertising competition.

The announcement that a full-page “Country Days” ad earned the honor in the “Best Single Ad” category of the annual competition, came Monday morning.

The advertisement was designed by Johnson and built from scratch by the Press Advertiser composing room staff which is supervised by Wava Garrison. It appeared in the Tuesday, May 29 issue of the Press Advertiser under the heading “Farmington Country Days — It happens this weekend.”

Bearing the official “Country Days” logo, the ad named the festival’s important corporate sponsors and outlined some of the major attractions of the three-day festival that has become synonymous with Farmington. As a public service, the Press Advertiser published the advertisement at a greatly reduced rate.