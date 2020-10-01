MPA salutes Farmington paper and advertisers

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Sept. 25, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor
The continuing efforts of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce have received statewide exposure. A full-page advertisement designed for the Chamber by Lisa Johnson of the Farmington Press Advertiser has earned an honorable mention in the Missouri Press Association’s annual advertising competition.
The announcement that a full-page “Country Days” ad earned the honor in the “Best Single Ad” category of the annual competition, came Monday morning.
The advertisement was designed by Johnson and built from scratch by the Press Advertiser composing room staff which is supervised by Wava Garrison. It appeared in the Tuesday, May 29 issue of the Press Advertiser under the heading “Farmington Country Days — It happens this weekend.”
Bearing the official “Country Days” logo, the ad named the festival’s important corporate sponsors and outlined some of the major attractions of the three-day festival that has become synonymous with Farmington. As a public service, the Press Advertiser published the advertisement at a greatly reduced rate.
Johnson is the Press Advertiser’s advertising director. She has been employed by the paper since 1985. “Of course, we’re honored by the achievement,” Johnson said this morning. “What makes this particularly gratifying is the fact that so many of our regular advertising customers were named in the ad copy. All of the chamber’s events are important to we at the Press Advertiser because they help build community pride and confidence. While the ‘Country Days’ ad displays our professional talents, it also showcases an event that is helping to put Farmington on the state’s recreational map.”
Two other Press Advertiser staff members also earned awards in the advertising competition.
Jane Allen, a talented and veteran advertising sales representative, took third place in the Best Small Ad Campaign category for a series of ads she designed to announce the opening of The Old Village Store Antique Mall in Farmington. The Old Village Store ran the two-week advertising campaign during May 1990. Allen said, “I’m happy to have had the opportunity to work with this new business and to help them build an award-winning advertising campaign. I think this illustrates how important advertising is for a new small business.”
Managing Editor Ed Trainor also earned an honorable mention in the advertising competition. Trainer’s work won in the “Best House Ad” category. The ad has appeared on numerous occasions under the headline, “Newspapers offer a subscription to life.” The ad uses an award-winning editorial penned by Trainor to ask the paper’s readers to subscribe to the Farmington Press Advertiser.
Trainor’s talents also earned Farmington Press Advertiser another distinction recently. On Saturday, Trainor and journalists from across the state were saluted at the annual Missouri Press Association convention that was held in conjunction with the National Newspaper Association’s convention in Kansas City.
Trainor brought home a certificate proclaiming his editorial “Packing the halls of Congress” the second-place winner in the prestigious Tillman Cloud Memorial Editorial Award competition.
The editorial calls for action to combat the undue influence of the powerful political action committees that contribute heavily to the campaign war chests of Representatives Bill Emerson and Richard Gephart. Trainor’s prize-winning editorial suggested limiting the number of years that representatives can be returned to Washington D.C.
The winning editorial and examples of the winning advertisements are reprinted on page two of today’s issue. Press Advertiser Publisher Robert Firebaugh said, “These advertising and editorial honors are important in that they tell our readers that the Farmington Press Advertiser can compete with the best papers in the state. We are proud to call attention to our part of Missouri. I’m grateful to our readers, our advertisers and our staff.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!