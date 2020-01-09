{{featured_button_text}}
Mrs. Armon may be state's oldest living person

Mrs. Artie Armon

This article originally appeared in the Jan. 3, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press.

Artie Armon, a resident of the Farmington Presbyterian Manor, who turned 108 ears of age on Friday, Dec. 28, may very well be Missouri’s oldest living citizen.

Born on Dec. 28, 1871 in Ste. Genevieve County to the late John and Susanna Byington, she has been a resident of the Manor since 1970.

She and her husband, who was a wagon maker for St. Joe Lead Company, made their home in Bonne Terre. After her husband’s death, Mrs. Armon made her home with her only daughter Ethel Stockett. Having outlived her daughter and most all of her relatives she became a resident of the Manor.

The staff of the Presbyterian Manor informed the Press that Mrs. Armon celebrated her birthday very quietly.

