Mrs. Cecile Politte injured in highway accident Saturday

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Nov. 20, 1952, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Mrs. J.J. Politte was seriously injured in an automobile wreck about 5:30 p.m. Saturday as she was returning home from her work at the office of the Lead Belt News in Flat River.

Near Parkview Cemetery on Highway 61-67, Mr. Alfred McKinley Tribby of Flat River, who was driving a 1949 Hudson, going north, attempted to pass a car on a hill, resulting in a head-on collision with the 1951 Chevrolet going south driven by Mrs. Politte, who suffered a compound fracture of the left arm, a broken wrist, cuts about the face and a severely bruised left leg. Mr. Tribby was cut and bruised about the face and head.

Both Mrs. Politte and Mr. Tribby were taken to the Bonne Terre hospital. Mrs. Politte was thought to be critically injured, but we are happy to report that she is beginning to show some improvement and has been taken off the critical list. Mr. Tribby is also said to be improving.

Both cars were badly damaged.