MRS. LOUIS CURETON WINS $1500 OF GROCERIES

Officials of the Kroger Company were on hand here Tuesday morning of this week for the presentation of the $1500 award to Mrs. Louis Cureton. In the above picture, from left to right, back row: A.J. Mazzoni, advertising manager; Lloyd Erich, grocery merchandiser; D.V. McPeek, district manager and A.W. Compton, merchandise manager, all from the St. Louis branch of the Kroger Company. Front, Clarence Waller of the Farmington store, and Mrs. Cureton.