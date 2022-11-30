 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MRS. LOUIS CURETON WINS $1500 OF GROCERIES

MRS. LOUIS CURETON WINS $1500 OF GROCERIES
File Photo

Officials of the Kroger Company were on hand here Tuesday morning of this week for the presentation of the $1500 award to Mrs. Louis Cureton. In the above picture, from left to right, back row: A.J. Mazzoni, advertising manager; Lloyd Erich, grocery merchandiser; D.V. McPeek, district manager and A.W. Compton, merchandise manager, all from the St. Louis branch of the Kroger Company. Front, Clarence Waller of the Farmington store, and Mrs. Cureton.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Nov. 20, 1952, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

