Municipal court announces time change
Municipal court announces time change

Farmington Municipal Court announces court dates
Provided by City of Farmington

The Farmington Municipal Court has announced the change of time of the municipal court dates scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

If you received a ticket with a court date of June 10, the time will be 6:30 p.m. If your cases were continued to the 10th and your last name starts with A-K, court will start at 5:30 p.m. If your cases were continued to the 10th, and your last name starts with L-Z, court will start at 7:30p.m.

If you are a vulnerable person as defined by the CDC (an individual 65 years or older or an individual with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including those who suffer from chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immune disorders, obesity, diabetes, or chronic kidney or liver disease) and wish to make special arrangements regarding your court appearance, please call the clerk at 573-756-6787.

The court office is open for business by the following:

1. In person contact

2. By email at tgoldsberry@farmington-mo.gov

3. By telephone at 573-756-6787

Payments can be made online, by mail, in person or dropped in the drop box (no cash) located at the back door. If you need assistance with any of these options, please contact us.

