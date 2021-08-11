Murder in the night: The murder of Constable Sam Doss

The following story originally appeared in the April 23, 1985 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

On the night of August 16, 1926, Sam Doss was gunned down in the kitchen of his home on Main Street in Desloge. Having just finished supper with his wife, he stood from the table, and turned to wipe his hands on a towel hanging beside the doorway. He never made it… multiple shotgun blasts ripped through the window of the kitchen, blazing from the darkness beyond the now shattered glass. Seven deer slugs ripped through the head and body of Sam Doss, and as he collapsed in a pool of blood at his wife's feet, perhaps the most controversial lawman in the history of St. Francois County went to meet his maker.

The controversy surrounding who who had been responsible for the violent assassination of Doss became a raging question which would endure for five years….but Sam Doss was no stranger to controversy... for twenty of his last sixty-two years, he had served as a lawman in St. Francois County… he was a strapping six footer who packed a .45 revolver in his belt, and according to legend, used it to box the jaws of badmen he had been sent to arrest, primarily for the purpose of gaining their attention.