MWSU announces locals on President's List
File photo

Missouri Western State University has announced that Tycen Gray, Jacob Oyler and Taylor Schwartzkopf of Farmington are among 399 students named to the President’s Honor Roll for the 2019 fall semester.

Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor.

