Guides

For the last few years, I’ve been toying around with the idea of becoming a professional guide for fishermen. Becoming a guide is not simply saying you want to take people fishing. You have to obtain specific licenses depending on where you are guiding and how you are guiding. As for me, I’m going to guide people on the upper Current River who are fishing for trout. I must have a specific license and insurance as well. I am also going to be leading trips on local rivers for smallmouth and largemouth bass out of a canoe and a drift boat.

I’m mentioning all of the specifics because a lot of people claim that they are guides, but don’t take the time to get the proper paperwork and insurance to make sure they are going to be doing things properly. When you speak to someone that you are considering paying to take you fishing — or hunting or whatever type of outdoor event it might be — make sure they are properly trained in first aid and properly insured so that, if you are injured, both of you are properly protected.

Learning from the people I have about guiding on fishing expeditions has been pretty interesting. Most of them say that when you first talk to people about the trip, they want to take, you have to understand where they are coming from. Some people just want to catch fish. Others want to catch big fish. You also have to be aware of what their abilities are. Once you do that, make a plan to help make their day in the outdoors the best it can be. Remember — it’s not just about fishing. It’s about the whole experience.

I look forward to helping people experience something I am so passionate about. Being able to give people of all ages the opportunity to catch the fish of a lifetime will be a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to start!