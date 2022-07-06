MY REAL ESTATE HOLDS RIBBON-CUTTING

Established in 2012, My Real Estate, located at 114 E. Columbia St. in Farmington, is owned and operated by Broker Misty Merritt. She has been in the real estate business for more than 19 years, nine of which have been growing My Real Estate LLC®™ into the thriving, trendy, independent business it is today. The MYRE team of agents are all local residents and most grew up in St. Francois or its surrounding counties, so they know this area well.