MY TRICYCLE

File photo

Elizabeth Orth rides her tricycle about the room as a part of the play, “Jolly Santa Claus” presented at the Jefferson School on Thursday, Dec. 20. Her kindergarten friends make up the choir in the background.

This photo originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 3, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press.

