{{featured_button_text}}
Nancy Weber Garden Club donates poinsettia

Pictured left to right are Stacey and Dr. Chad Follis with their children, Colvin and Sela; Pam Jaycox and her children, Harrison and Lillian; and Lori Morrow.

 Submitted photo

The Nancy Weber Garden Club recently donated a poinsettia to the Farmington Public Library for the seasonal enjoyment of patrons and staff.

The poinsettia was grown by Mineral Area College Agriculture Department students and sold in their annual PAS Club Poinsettia Sale.

Lori Morrow of the library accepted the donation from MAC Agriculture Department Chair Dr. Chad Follis and garden club members Stacey Follis and Pam Jaycox.

The poinsettia will be on display throughout the holiday season.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments