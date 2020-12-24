NANCY WEBER GARDEN CLUB DONATES POINSETTIA

The Nancy Weber Garden Club recently donated a poinsettia to the Farmington Public Library for patrons and staff's seasonal enjoyment. The poinsettia was grown by Mineral Area College Agriculture Department students under the direction of Dr. Chad Follis and sold in the annual PAS Club Poinsettia Sale. The poinsettia will be on display throughout the holiday season.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Nancy Weber Garden Club, whose members remain committed to community partnerships, education, and beautification.