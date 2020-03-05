Nar-Anon group to hold special ceremony

A mother who served as a support for her daughter as she battled with drug addiction is now providing a helping hand to other addicts in the Parkland by offering a weekly Narcotics Anonymous (NA or Nar-Anon) support group in Farmington.
I accompanied her to local NA meetings for support,” said Nicole Black, who is also a social worker. “Unfortunately, it did not help my daughter as she was not ready. If you can find a positive in this situation, I continued to attend these meetings as I found them very beneficial to me.”
Black began looking for other ways to help other addicts in the area and was both surprised and disappointed by what she discovered.
“I found a serious lack of resources in this area for family members and friends struggling with a loved one suffering from addiction,” she said. “Even though I’m a social worker who has been working in the mental health field for 20 years, I was still struggling.”
Black next decided to begin a NA support group of her own.
“I founded this meeting in January, along with co-founder, Matt Wallace,” she said. “Together we attended NA meetings to spread the word and reach out to the families of addicts and have had great success with these groups.”
The local NA group meets at 510 W. Pine St. in Farmington at 7 p.m. every Wednesday night.
“One of our group members shared a national event to increase awareness of the increase in drug overdoses that's occurring across the nation," Black said. It falls on March 6 and is called Black Balloon Day,” Black said. “Farmington Nar-Anon Support Group is going to sponsor this event at 5 p.m. Friday.
"The ceremony is being held at our West Pine location. It will open with a moment of silence and prayer before the balloon release. It has been so rewarding to watch our groups grow and people break the stigma and reaching out for assistance. I know this ceremony will be a very special event."
For more information, contact Black at 573-366-5620.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com