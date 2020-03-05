Nar-Anon group to hold special ceremony

A mother who served as a support for her daughter as she battled with drug addiction is now providing a helping hand to other addicts in the Parkland by offering a weekly Narcotics Anonymous (NA or Nar-Anon) support group in Farmington.

I accompanied her to local NA meetings for support,” said Nicole Black, who is also a social worker. “Unfortunately, it did not help my daughter as she was not ready. If you can find a positive in this situation, I continued to attend these meetings as I found them very beneficial to me.”

Black began looking for other ways to help other addicts in the area and was both surprised and disappointed by what she discovered.

“I found a serious lack of resources in this area for family members and friends struggling with a loved one suffering from addiction,” she said. “Even though I’m a social worker who has been working in the mental health field for 20 years, I was still struggling.”

Black next decided to begin a NA support group of her own.

“I founded this meeting in January, along with co-founder, Matt Wallace,” she said. “Together we attended NA meetings to spread the word and reach out to the families of addicts and have had great success with these groups.”