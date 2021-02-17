Nashville Symphony pianist returns home for concert

Dr. Marler, known to the hometown folks as “Bob,” grew up in the Marler Music store in Flat River where he began teaching piano lessons at the age of 13. Another of his duties was to demonstrate the piano and his high school instrument, the trombone, along with other instruments the store had for sale. He began his collegiate studies at Mineral Area College under the tutelage of Robert Vandall, who later became one of the most important composers of piano pedagogy pieces in the country. While in college at University of Missouri, he gradually focused entirely on his principle instrument, the piano.

Dr. Marler will be performing a favorite piece in the Romantic Era style by Russian composer, Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873 – 1943), Sonata for Cello and Piano, with colleague Dr. Carmine Miranda. Dr. Miranda is a Belmont Fellow in the School of Music where he teaches cello. Born in Venezuela to Armenian and Italian immigrants, he began his musical studies at the Latin-American Academy of Violoncello and the Simon Bolivar Conservatory of Music where he was a member of the National Youth Orchestra. He continued his music education in the United States earning the Doctoral Degree at University of Cincinnati.