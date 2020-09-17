National Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 20-26

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is your child in an appropriate car seat? The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to ensure all caregivers of young children know the importance of buckling children in an appropriate child restraint.

In 2019, 13 children less than eight years of age were killed and 52 suffered serious injuries as occupants in motor vehicle crashes in Missouri. Thirty-five percent of the children killed and seriously injured were not properly restrained in an appropriate seat.

Missouri law requires all children under eight to be in an appropriate child safety seat or booster seat, unless:

They are at least 80 pounds; or

They are at least 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Child Passenger Safety Week takes place Sept. 20-26. Motorists can expect increased enforcement of Missouri’s child seat safety laws throughout this campaign. Child safety seat technicians provide education and car seat inspections at locations across the state. A list of Missouri’s car seat inspection stations and their locations can be found at seatcheck.org. Appointments and social distancing protocol may be necessary.