National tire retailer to open Farmington location

A national tire chain coming soon to Farmington will be constructing a new building at 713 E. Karsch Blvd. — the former location of Ryan's and later China Buffet that was razed early last week by Marschel Wrecking of Fenton.
According to Greg Beavers, Farmington city administrator, Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, will be moving onto the property once construction of the new structure is completed.
Discount Tire Company is an independent tire and wheel retailer that has retail locations in 36 states and is the largest independent tire and wheel retailer in the world. It was founded in 1960, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, by Bruce T. Halle. After a couple of false starts in other businesses, the entrepreneur decided to go into business on his own.
Halle rented an old plumbing supply building, gave it a good cleaning, hung a sign outside displaying his stock of six tires that consisted of two new and four retreads, and waited for customers to arrive. It took three days before Halle had his first customer and four more after that before he sold his first tire. He admitted that he had no real business plan in place when he first opened his doors.
Despite its shaky beginnings, the company grew to over 200 stores by 1990 and opened its 500th store in 2002. On Sept. 10, 2018, Discount Tire opened its 1000th store in Phoenix, Arizona. The tire chain entered the northeast market with a location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in February 2020.
Growing from a one-man operation into the largest retailer of tires and wheels in the world, Discount Tire attributes much of its growth to the company’s focus on "reasonable prices, customer service, and its satisfaction guarantee."
Halle, who died in January 2018, always gave credit for his company's success to his employees, "for exhibiting the founder's philosophy: treat people with respect and fairness, always do what is right, care for those in need, work hard, be responsible and have fun."
Halle built Discount Tire's philosophy around the chain's employees rather than customers because "happy employees make happy customers, not the other way around."
He taught that success comes from focusing on what each person owes to his family, to future employees and to the next customer coming in the door.
"Everyone has an unbreakable contract to pay forward to the next customer, the next employee and the next generation," Halle said.
