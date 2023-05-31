Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This June, on two Saturdays, two local organizations are hosting the area’s first Native Gardens Yard Tour.

East Ozarks Audubon Society and the Southeast Missouri Chapter of Wild Ones, both share the goal of encouraging the use of native plants that can make gardens both beautiful and bountiful for birds, butterflies and other wildlife.

Participants in the tour will be able to visit five gardens in the Arcadia Valley region on June 3 and seven gardens in Farmington and Park Hills on June 10.

A $10 registration fee covers both days and materials. Each registrant will receive a description of gardens they may visit and detailed directions: participants provide their own transportation and decide their own itinerary, choosing whether to visit all the gardens or perhaps linger at a few and bypass others. A homeowner or a community gardener will be on hand at each site to explain the unique features of each garden and answer questions about native plant gardening.

To register for the workshop and get the packet of information, people can call Rose Mier at 573-440-3664 or email eastozarksaudubon@gmail.com. To guarantee delivery of the packet of information and allow time to plan a personal route, registration ideally should be completed two weeks before the tour. On-site registration will be available on June 3 outside the Ozark Regional Library in Ironton and on June 10 at the Winston Butterfly Garden in Farmington.

The private gardens available for visiting on June 3 will require some travel time to see the farms and homesteads in Reynolds and Iron counties, places where larger landscapes create unique opportunities and demands. Clearing a field for a meadow or fending off deer and beaver can be challenging in rural areas. Rain gardens, wet areas, ponds and streams are features of special interest to be seen at some of these locations.

The June 10 gardens are located in and near Farmington, with a greater emphasis on smaller gardens with front and backyard projects. These gardens demonstrate a variety of techniques and styles, including blending of exotics and natives, choosing if and when to use pesticides, and even integrating vegetables and herbs among the native plants.

Five community gardens showcasing collaborative efforts in gardening are also on the tour. These are the Native Plant Garden at Ozark Regional Library in Ironton; the Perennial Garden in the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex, the Farmington Community Garden, the Winston Butterfly Garden in the Crouch Sanctuary of Engler Park, and Central Middle School’s Outdoor Classroom Garden in Park Hills.

Though these are open to the public, during the Native Gardens Yard Tour a host will be on hand to discuss the garden and answer questions. Visiting these community gardens can provide businesses, churches, youth organizations, civic groups and others ideas on how a public native garden might be a worthwhile team endeavor and a boost for their location.

No yard is too small – or too large—to be a habitat for pollinators like bees and butterflies and other wildlife seeking food and shelter. Native plants offer beautiful blooms for the human beholder. Tourists should plan to meet fellow gardeners who are passionate for growing wild.

Wild Ones is a national organization dedicated to promoting the preservation, restoration, and establishment of native plant communities, which complements National Audubon’s “Plants for Birds” program, which encourages the use of native plants, trees and bushes to provide good habitats for birds.